Publisher's Notes August 2018





It is August and the Dog Days of Summer! Check out this issue for an explanation. As the GOP looks for ways to gut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, we celebrate our Seniors this month in our special feature. Look into the future in our feature article and read about some seniors who are embracing their age. After a stellar career in the aviation sector and building and selling a business, read why Dr. Tulinda Deegan Larsen is hip on UAV’s in our Business Profile. Captain Martina Jones tells us about her adventures in circumnavigating on M/Y Ocean Pearl in the Personality Profile. The annual Governor’s Cup overnight sailboat race from Annapolis to St. Mary’s River in St. Mary’s county takes place last month. Read about the darkness and the uncertainty of your surroundings of night sailing in The Joys of Overnight Racing in the Bay Section. In Grapevine this month, Nancy Bauer takes us on a historical tour of Spotsylvania County and the Fredericksburg Trolley vineyard tours. Sarah Becker takes a look at the history of space exploration beginning with the signing of the National Aeronautics and Space Act in 1958 in her Bit of History column. If you are looking for a crab cake or a lobster roll that won’t break the bank, jump on the water taxi and make the trip to National Harbor and see what The Gastronomes have discovered at National Harbor in Dining Out.

If the summer heat gets you down, check out this month’s Road Trip to Valley View Farm and Winery in the mountains. The temperature up there is usually 10 degrees cooler than it is in the city. And it is peach season and this is a place where you can pick your own.

For our readers of a certain age…Happy Senior Citizens Day on the 21st! I bet Hallmark even has a card or two for this monumental day! For everyone, no matter your age….Stay Cool!