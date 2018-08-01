August 2018 National Harbor Calendar

August 2018
Ongoing through October
Fitness on the Potomac
On the Plaza
Participate in FREE fitness classes on the Plaza. All classes run from 7-8 pm with Saturday morning Yoga that runs from 10-11 am.
Mondays – Cardio Blast
Tuesdays – Kickboxing
Wednesdays – Zumba
Saturdays – Yoga
Farmers Market Returns
American Way
Sundays through December 23rd
11am – 3 pm
Community Foodworks has pulled together many local vendors for the Market this summer. Local farmers and food producers will be offering fresh produce—apples, locally-baked breads, humanely-raised meats and dairy products, as well as coffee, eggs and more. Vendors may vary during the season.
Ongoing Through September
Summer Fridays Are Back!
On the Plaza
4 pm- 8 pm
Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!
Movies on the Potomac
On the Big Screen
At the Plaza
Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than movie nights at National Harbor. Pack your chairs, grab food to go from one of our delicious dining establishments, and meet us at the Plaza screen for a free evening of fun!
Date Night Movies – 7 pm
2nd – Victoria and Abdul
9th – Transformers: The Last Knight
16th – Before I Fall
23rd – The Blindside
30th – Mean Girls
Family Night Movies – 6 pm
5th – Maleficent
12th – The Little Mermaid
19th – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
26th – Annie (2014)
Please note that movie times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. We will announce any updates via social media, so please make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates
Salute the Sunset Concert Series
Plaza Stage
7 pm
4th – Army Band
11th – Navy Cruisers
18th – Air Force Singing Sergeants
25th – Airmen of Note
World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages.
Please refer to our social media pages for any weather-related cancellations.
18th
Chesapeake Crab & Beer Festival
300 Waterfront Street
Session 1: 11 am – 3 pm
Session 2: 5 pm – 9 pm
This is the 9th ANNUAL Maryland Tradition! The Festival is an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE extravaganza complete with over 65,000 crabs, lots of beer, arts & crafts, live music, family fun and so much more! Find out what over 37,000 people have come to enjoy. For details log on to mdcrabfest.com
