June National Harbor Events

Harbor Events

June 2018

Ongoing through October

Fitness on the Potomac

On the Plaza

Participate in FREE fitness classes on the Plaza. All classes run from 7-8 pm with Saturday morning Yoga that runs from 10-11 am.

Mondays – Cardio Hit

Tuesdays – Kickboxing

Wednesdays – Zumba

Saturdays – Yoga

Farmers Market Returns

American Way

Saturdays and Sundays

10am-5pm

Miller Farms Farmer’s Market returns to National Harbor with their wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beautiful flowers and plants, and much more. Located on American Way by the fountain. Miller Farms is a 267-acre farm in Clinton, MD that has been family owned and operated since 1840.

Ongoing Through September

Summer Fridays Are Back!

On the Plaza

4 pm- 8 pm

Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!

Movies on the Potomac

On the Big Screen

At the Plaza

Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than movie nights at National Harbor. Pack your chairs, grab food to go from one of our delicious dining establishments, and meet us at the Plaza screen for a free evening of fun!

Date Night Movies – 7 pm

7th – Going in Style

14th – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tells

21st – Forrest Gump

28th – Dream Girls

Family Night Movies – 6 pm

3rd – Matilda

10th – Bolt*

17th – Zookeeper

24th – Charlotte’s Web (2006)

* National Harbor 10 Year Anniversary Commemorative Giveaway for the first 100 people!



Please note that movie times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. We will announce any updates via social media, so please make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates

Salute the Sunset Concert Series

Plaza Stage

7 pm

World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages.

Please refer to our social media pages for any weather-related cancellations.

2nd – Air Force Singing Sergeants

9th – Air Force Airmen Of Note

16th – Navy Commodores Jazz Ensemble

23rd – Air Force Max Impact

30th – Navy Band Sea Chanters Vocal Ensemble

15th & 16th

BEER, BOURBON & BBQ FESTIVAL

On the Plateau

Friday – 6:00 pm – 10 pm

Saturday – 12 Noon- 6 pm

THIS IS THE ORIGINAL, PREMIERE, THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! No other event in the country beats the best. Join us at the festival for a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Ticket info: beerandbourbon.com/national-harbor

21st – July 22nd

UniverSoul Circus

Under the Big Top

Celebrating 25 years of fun in global proportions. Extra 25th Anniversary edition of everybody’s favorite interactive circus. Ticketmaster.com/UniverSoul/Circus

23rd

Inaurgural MD Vintage Wine & Jazz Festival by AIDEN

Waterfont Plaza

11 am – 8 pm

Join us in the first ever MD Vintage Wine & Jazz Fest. Music, Wine, Artisens, vendors and delicious food. Tickets range in price from $30 to $175. Aiden-investments.simpletix.com