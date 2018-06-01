June National Harbor Events

Harbor Events
June 2018
Ongoing through October
Fitness on the Potomac
On the Plaza
Participate in FREE fitness classes on the Plaza. All classes run from 7-8 pm with Saturday morning Yoga that runs from 10-11 am.
Mondays – Cardio Hit
Tuesdays – Kickboxing
Wednesdays – Zumba
Saturdays – Yoga
Farmers Market Returns
American Way
Saturdays and Sundays
10am-5pm
Miller Farms Farmer’s Market returns to National Harbor with their wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beautiful flowers and plants, and much more. Located on American Way by the fountain. Miller Farms is a 267-acre farm in Clinton, MD that has been family owned and operated since 1840.
Ongoing Through September
Summer Fridays Are Back!
On the Plaza
4 pm- 8 pm
Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!
Movies on the Potomac
On the Big Screen
At the Plaza
Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than movie nights at National Harbor. Pack your chairs, grab food to go from one of our delicious dining establishments, and meet us at the Plaza screen for a free evening of fun!
Date Night Movies – 7 pm
7th – Going in Style
14th – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tells
21st – Forrest Gump
28th – Dream Girls
Family Night Movies – 6 pm
3rd – Matilda
10th – Bolt*
17th – Zookeeper
24th – Charlotte’s Web (2006)
* National Harbor 10 Year Anniversary Commemorative Giveaway for the first 100 people!
Please note that movie times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. We will announce any updates via social media, so please make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates
Salute the Sunset Concert Series
Plaza Stage
7 pm
World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages.
Please refer to our social media pages for any weather-related cancellations.
2nd – Air Force Singing Sergeants
9th – Air Force Airmen Of Note
16th – Navy Commodores Jazz Ensemble
23rd – Air Force Max Impact
30th – Navy Band Sea Chanters Vocal Ensemble
15th & 16th
BEER, BOURBON & BBQ FESTIVAL
On the Plateau
Friday – 6:00 pm – 10 pm
Saturday – 12 Noon- 6 pm
THIS IS THE ORIGINAL, PREMIERE, THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! No other event in the country beats the best. Join us at the festival for a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Ticket info: beerandbourbon.com/national-harbor
21st – July 22nd
UniverSoul Circus
Under the Big Top
Celebrating 25 years of fun in global proportions. Extra 25th Anniversary edition of everybody’s favorite interactive circus. Ticketmaster.com/UniverSoul/Circus
23rd
Inaurgural MD Vintage Wine & Jazz Festival by AIDEN
Waterfont Plaza
11 am – 8 pm
Join us in the first ever MD Vintage Wine & Jazz Fest. Music, Wine, Artisens, vendors and delicious food. Tickets range in price from $30 to $175. Aiden-investments.simpletix.com
