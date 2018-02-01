by

By Peggie Arvidson

5 Good Reasons to Learn to Read Hands

Palmistry can be used in many professions. It can also be useful in your personal life. Here are five good reasons to learn to read hands.

Disclaimer: If you’re going to be reading people’s hands at work for any reason, make sure you have their permission.

1. In healing professions. I use this term broadly on purpose because anytime you’re in the business of helping people transform their lives I consider you to be a healer. Some examples: nutritionists; medical professionals but especially nurses; life coaches; business coaches; pastors; therapists; massage therapists and more. If you’re a healer you want the best for your client. Pragmatic Palmistry can often speed up the process of whatever healing you do by helping you and your client focus on not only the symptoms, but the underlying challenge that may be overlooked. You cut out the time it takes to get to the heart of the challenge and get to work right away, united with your client and focused on the most effective way to get results. 2. In hiring/recruiting jobs. A long time ago I was a professional recruiter in a cut-throat industry. I learned so much about people, motivation and interviewing techniques in those years and loved putting good people together with jobs where they could excel. As good as I was in that career; I could have been more successful if I knew how to read hands back then. Palmistry helps a recruiter or hiring director clearly see the strengths and challenges of the individual interviewing for a job. If you’ve narrowed your search down to a few excellent candidates for a position that will require a great deal of concentration, quiet and focus you might think twice about the person whose hands show they have a strong need for socializing in order to feel effective. Knowing this by reading his or her hands, you can have a frank discussion about the position and the toll it could take on them and maybe even point them to another position that would benefit from their talent for networking. 3. In teaching positions. Teachers have so much on their plates in the traditional school system! According to my friends and family who teach, their job is part ring-master, part Mother Confessor and part imparter of wisdom. They do it for a pittance and they try to do it with grace, making each student feel valued in the process. You may not work with elementary or secondary students, but if you teach, wouldn’t it be nice to know the underlying motivation for each of your students? I’ll bet you’d love to see into their true selves so you can focus on what makes them tick in and out of the classroom. Of course, you can’t create individual plans for every one of your 30 students, but you can be aware of what Bobby responds to and what turns Sally off as you deliver your lessons. You’ll have an insight into who is likely to be stoic in the face of true trauma and why the class clown or diva acts the way they do. All this can be seen in their hands. 4. In Sales positions. Sales people spend their days being rejected and yet they get up in the morning and do it all over again. Certainly the rewards can be high but the lows can feel lower. All sales people know that closing a deal is a natural outcome of building a relationship with someone who genuinely needs and can pay for what they’re selling. Building relationships requires time and with time comes trust and likability. Wouldn’t you like to have the ability to know how your prospective clients prefer to receive information? When you read their hands you gain insight into their preferred ways of communicating and an understanding of their true personality. You can tell if someone is more athletic or artistic on their off-hours and weekends and that can help you build a real relationship. Knowing how your potential clients are hard-wired, helps you to help them throughout the sales cycle and beyond. 5. In Entrepreneurial endeavors. As an entrepreneur it can be hard to focus on your specific goals while you’re busy putting out fires. The odds good that the idea of picking your niche drives nuts. Whether you’re afraid you’ll pick the wrong niche or that you’ll limit yourself by doing so, you’re stuck. Here’s where your hands come in. If you’re in business for yourself you either make something that people need or want, or you provide a service that people need or want. You’re great at what you do because you know the problem your product or service solves and while your favorite clients may not look like you they have at least one or more of the same markers in their hands that you have in your hands. As you identify the similarities you can speak directly to your perfect people.

There you have it 5 spectacular ways that truly knowing and understanding palmistry can help you in your professional life.