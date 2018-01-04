by

Solomons Island…Open Year Round!

Even though the internationally known Tiki Bar on Solomons Island closes for the winter the rest of the town is pretty much open for business. The restaurants might alter their menus to include some cold weather items but that crab cake is always a great choice year round. The cold weather months are when the oysters are at their best and caught daily. In this short piece we are going to inform you about Solomons and introduce you to some of those who will be serving you.

The island is about an hour and a half drive from Washington D.C. and Baltimore. As you approach the island from the west you will cross the impressive Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge. The bridge is 135 feet from the Patuxent River. You will get a nice birds eye view of Solomons, but I recommend the driver keep his eyes on the road.

Solomons is the home of the Calvert Marine Museum, a popular day trip destination plus the Annmarie Garden Sculpture Gardens and the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory. The town is also just a nice place to go enjoy some seafood and the waterfront setting. If you follow the Riverwalk boardwalk along the Patuxent River, you can enjoy waterfront view and have access to man of the town’s restaurants and shops. Even though it is winter you might see some sailboats the water. Sailors are a hardy breed.

The Chesapeake Bay Biological Lab is located a little beyond the southern of the boardwalk and next to Charles Street Brasserie. Their welcome center is open to visitors Friday through Sunday. Other places to visit nearby include Annmarie Gardens and Sculpture Park where you can enjoy outdoor sculptures in a 30- acre park. Annmarie also hosts many special events throughout the year. Fossil hunters will enjoy a rip to Calvert Cliffs, where tall beachfront cliffs have d away to expose fossils, which can be found on the beach.

Most of the quaint shops are open all winter although some may close from time to time. When the cold gets you down, take a drive to Solomons and pretend that it is summer again!