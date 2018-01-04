Publisher’s Notes

by

By Bob Tagert

In January of 1988 we came out with the first issue of the Old Town Crier. This issue makes our 361stand a 30-year history that has been pretty amazing. I am not going to dwell on the history here because it will pop up in other places in this issue. All I want to say is thank you to our readers, our advertisers and those who have helped over the years. THANKS…

It looks like winter has finally arrived with temps in the 20’s; keep those pets safe and warm inside. This month’s Personality p\Profile is about Frances Killpatrick, the one who taught us to spell and construct complete thoughts in the beginning. The Business Profile is about our journey. Heck, if you don’t blow your own horn, who will? Lenny Campello explains the importance of art fairs today if you are an artist or own a gallery in his Gallery Beat column. Sara Becker brings us some insight into a young Robert E. Lee and his later years in A Bit of History. Jeff McCord continues his commentary in the Caribbean Connection on the recovery of St. John USVI as electricity is gradually returning but, the question is, are the tourists?

With the cold weather upon us we thought it right to remember our summer pals in Solomons Maryland in the From the Bay section. Except for the Tiki Bar, most of the businesses are open all winter and many have great promotions going on. I also wrapped up the Road Trip column with a recap of 2017 with excerpts from each month. Dining Out this month took us to Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse…a little out off the beaten path in in the scheme of things but what a good time!

I hope that you enjoy this issue and those to come in the New Year! Like I noted in the piece about the OTC, you are welcome at my fire any time….