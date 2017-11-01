by

By Chester Simpson

Chef Amadou Quattara

Bond 45

149 Waterfront Street

National Harbor

301-839-1445

Bond45.com

When did you first become interested in cooking and what made you choose a culinary career?

When I was 15. I did a lot of cooking with my mother on the Ivory Coast of Africa. She is my inspiration.

Who or what has been your biggest inspiration(s) during your career?

Francis Lavendour was a chef in Washington DC. I was a Sous Chef under him.

What dish on the menu are you most curious to see how it’s received?

For sure the Chicken Pepperoni Parmigiana. It’s unlike any Chicken Parm you have ever had. We pound the chicken into a 10 inch circle. Bread it then add Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella and Pepperoni. People always think it’s a pizza.

What do you feel sets your cuisine apart from others in your field?

Big portions and Big flavor.

If any chef in the world (past or present) could prepare you a meal, who would you want that to be?

My Brother. Chef Morou Ouattara from Kora Restaurant.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

Szechuan Chicken.

If you would like to see your favorite chef featured in this space, send contact information to chester@chestersimpson.com