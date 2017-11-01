by

By Jackie Edwards

5 Easy Tips for Perfect Skin

Do you worry about your skin looking dull and lifeless? Many people today, especially women, worry about the appearance of their skin and spend lots of money on products which promise youthful, soft skin. However, there are many simple and inexpensive things you can do to get perfect, glowing and healthy skin without blowing the budget. Here are five simple tips to get your skin glowing:

1) The Importance of Nutrition

We all know that what you eat and how much you drink greatly affects your energy levels. However, nutrition also affects the skin, which can look dry and suffer from breakouts if we don’t follow a healthy diet or allow ourselves to get dehydrated. A good skincare regimen will never balance out the effects of bad nutrition.

Make sure you are eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, and choose whole foods instead of refined foods. Whole foods are packed with nutrients and provide us with everything our body needs, such as minerals, vitamins and fibers. They can also help you lose weight and clear up your digestive tract, as they are low in added fats and sugar. Our skin is around 64% water, so the best way to hydrate it is from the inside. Dehydration will make your skin dry and flaky, and also more prone to wrinkles. Drink lots of water to prevent under eye circles and bags, prevent aging and wrinkles and repress acne. You also need to be drinking around eight large glasses of water per day. This roughly means around 64 oz. Drinking lots of water not only keeps your skin healthy but also helps your digestive system and strengthens hair and nails.

2) Wash Your Face Every Night

Although this can sometimes feel like a chore, it’s an essential step in your daily skincare routine. Makeup residues can cause breakouts and make your skin dull. Furthermore, washing your face each night helps you remove dead cells and dry skin. The best part? It only takes a few minutes each night to wash your face, so you really have no excuse to skip it.

3) Natural Skincare is Better

Cosmetics are filled with harmful chemicals, and America seems to be particularly behind in the game. Not only are cosmetics not required to have FDA approval, but America has banned only a few of the 1200 substances that have been banned in Europe. Read up on natural skincare and try to be as educated as possible; this will help you identify good choices in facial moisturizers, masks, scrubs and washes. Technology can also help you: apps such as Think Dirty quickly rate your skincare products on a scale of toxicity from one to ten. You may be surprised to find out that some drugstore facial products are actually better and more natural that other very expensive ones. Become an aware consumer and go for a natural skincare routine. Your skin will thank you for it.

4) Stop Smoking

Smoking is terrible for your skin, as well as for your whole body, affecting teeth, nails, lungs and generally worsening your health. It speeds up the aging process, causing premature wrinkles. It gets worse too. Smoking also gives you uneven coloring, dry, coarse skin and baggy eyelids. Smoking is one of the worst things you can do to your body. So do yourself (and the people around you) a favor and just quit. Seek medical help if necessary.

5) Limit Sunlight Exposure

Too much sunlight can dry out your skin, making it dry and wrinkly. Excessive exposure is also a big factor in causing skin cancer. Do not expose yourself to the sun during the hottest hours of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And when you do spend time in the sun, use lots of high protection sunscreen and wear a large hat. Remember to reapply every two hours or so and be generous with the quantities. In fact for the highest level of sun protection, you should actually wear sunscreen every day. Also, remember that the upcoming winter sun can be as potent as the summer sun.

So there you have our top tips for healthy and glowing skin. Remember to be consistent with your skincare routine and you will soon see results. Even if you haven’t adopted a good skincare routine up to now, it’s never too late to start. Start following these tips today and enjoy wonderfully healthy and youthful looking skin.

After taking a career sabbatical to become a mother, Edwards now writes full time on health, beauty and wellness. She loves making her own versions of store bought beauty products and has an interest in holistic skincare.

PRODUCT OF THE MONTH

PurErb Purity Renewing Moisturizer

Phytonutrient-rich cream nourishes the skin with an opulent blend of aromatic extracts that include Dilo, Ginseng, Sake Kasu, Haritaki and Rhododendron.

What They Say It Does:

Replenishes moisture balance

Provides potent antioxidant benefits

Muted woodsy notes promote a sense of grounding

Does It Do That?

We used this product for two weeks and it was a pleasant experience. At $20 for 1.75 ounces, we thought it reasonably priced since you only use a small amount. The scent is definitely “outdoorsy” so fans of patchouli and spicey aromas will like this.

About Herbology-Based PurErb Skin Care

PurErb skincare products are based on herbology, the use of herb and plant extracts for therapeutic purposes. Blended by aromatherapists and masters of herbology, PurErb balms and oils perfectly synergize with Meridian facial massage, enhancing inner and outer well-being.

PurErb balms, creams, oils, serums, toners, and cleansers feature a harmonious fusion of over 100 therapeutic herbs and exotic plant extracts gathered from distant rainforests, secluded valleys, sun-drenched plains, and mist-enshrouded mountains.

Each PurErb proprietary formula contains authentic, 100% pure botanical extracts and aromatic vegetal oils and butters. PurErb products never contain gluten, parabens, sulfates, glycols, or artificial fragrance.