Donate to help St. John

St. John Rescue

St. John Rescue a non-profit organization, incorporated on November 30, 1996, is an all-volunteer non-profit organization on the small island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands dedicated to providing emergency rescue and medical support services to the St. John’s EMS, Police, Fire, National Park and Health Clinic personnel.

There are many ways you can help St. John Rescue provide quality emergency and support services to the island of St John; become a member, volunteer time and expertise, donate equipment, or make a monetary donation. To help in anyway, contact St. John Rescue.

Monitary Donations of cash and property are deductible as charitable donations for federal income tax. St. John Rescue, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Log on to stjohnrescue.com/.

St. John Community Foundation

The St. John Community Foundation is committed to collaboratively identifying and addressing community needs to enhance St. John. All donations go to the benefit of the island.

Love for Love City Foundation

Created by country singer, Kenny Chesney who lost his home on St. John to the ravages of Irma has set up a foundation to help his neighbors. You can support online via PayPal, by mailing a check, by making cash contributions via Wire or ACH transfer or by contributing Marketable Securities. Details for all of those options are below.

MAIL CHECKS TO:

Love For Love City Foundation

c/o Wells Fargo Private Bank

3100 West End Avenue, Suite 530

Nashville, TN 37203

TAX ID#:35-2129262

CASH CONTRIBUTIONS:

May be transmitted by wire or ACH transfer to:

Wells Fargo Bank, Routing Number: 121000248

Credit To: Renaissance Charitable Foundation Inc.

Fund Account Number: 2000044161466

Be sure to include the Donor’s name and Love for Love City Foundation in the instructions.

MARKETABLE SECURITIES:

Contributions of publicly traded stock, publicly traded bonds, and similar securities may be made. Marketable securities may be transferred using the following transfer instructions:

DTC# 0141

Account Owner: Renaissance Charitable Foundation Inc.

Account Number: 5101-0940

Be sure to include the Donor’s name and Love For Love City Foundation in the instructions.

While we here at the Old Town Crier have a soft spot in our hearts for St. John, don’t forget about those on the other islands in the USVI – St. Thomas, St. Croix and Puerto Rico. They have been devastated as well.