Product of the Month: emerginCspf 30+ and tinted 30+

Product of the Month

emerginC spf 30+ and tinted 30+

spf 30+ and tinted spf 30+ are touted as “Broad Spectrum Sun Protectors” – a lightweight, non-greasy powerful sun block for the face that provides powerful UVA/UVB protection. This sun block has been formulated with hydrators, vitamins, antioxidants, and herbal extracts and does not leave any white film on the skin.

spf 30+ contains all natural ingredients to protect and nourish the skin, including vitamin C, which improves tone and texture by removing dead skin cells, ultimately diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles that often result from sun exposure. spf 30+ also uses the antioxidant power of vitamin E and green tea, as well as soothing hydrating effects of aloe vera, which also stimulates cell growth. Other active ingredients include sea buckthorn extract, licorice root, maritime pine bark extract and panthenol.

What we think:

This sun screen does go on nicely and the tinted version lets you know that you have even coverage and there isn’t a white residue like some of the others we tried. Probably because it doesn’t contain any zinc oxide. It is good under makeup and holds up to normal perspiration, however, we don’t recommend using it if you are at the pool or the beach since it is neither water resistant or water proof. We did use it in conjunction with other emerginC products for the face, however, for the price, we aren’t sure that it does that much better than some of the drugstore brands out there.

Retails Prices:

spf 30+ $38

spf 30+ tinted $40

Available at upscale spas and online at emerinC.com.