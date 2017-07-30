by

By Carl Trevison and Stephen Bearce

To Be Active or Passive, That Is the Question

Active investing or passive investing. It’s an ongoing debate, and here, briefly, is what’s behind it.

Active investing involves the skills of an investment manager who seeks to generate greater returns than a market benchmark or index and may pursue other goals, such as risk reduction and income enhancement.

A passive manager’s investment strategy, on the other hand, is designed to track the performance of an index, an asset class, or market segment (benchmark) and achieve returns that closely correspond to the returns of that benchmark with low fees. The goal of this type of investing might be, for example, to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, which means owning a basket of stocks that mirror the composition of the index. Once the basket’s contents are determined, the manager generally steps back and lets market forces do what they will.

With this type of investing, the manager will not sell securities to take advantage of changing market conditions and may have less flexibility to react to price declines in the securities but will continue to hold the same securities as the benchmark it is designed to track.

Active investing includes substantial research and, possibly, a fair amount of trading, and the manager generally passes these expenses on to the investor. On the other hand, expenses for a passively managed fund, such as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), are usually low, making it comparatively inexpensive for investors to own. It is important to note that although these funds trade relatively infrequently, keeping administrative expenses relatively low, means the fund’s performance probably will not match the benchmark’s performance exactly.

This is the crux of the debate: Is active investing worth the additional expense?

Active vs. passive snapshot

Active Passive · Ongoing research and frequent trading · Relatively high expenses · May focus on, for example: o Large-, mid-, or small-capitalization o Value vs. growth o Dividend-paying (income) companies · No ongoing research and little, if any, trading · Relatively low expenses · Generally more tax efficient · May seek to track the performance of an index, such as the S&P 500

Active remains popular

According to Morningstar Direct, U.S. investors have been increasingly drawn to passive funds, but they still have substantially more invested with active managers. One reason may be a potential challenge passive investing faces when the markets are down or flat.

While a passive manager’s hands are essentially tied during these times, an active manager is able to make adjustments to the portfolio in an attempt to improve its performance. Although there’s no guarantee these efforts will prove successful, the active manager – unlike the passive manager – at least has room to maneuver.

Wide range of alternatives

Because there are literally thousands of funds on the market, deciding on active investing opens the door to a wide range of additional choices.

There are funds concentrated on a specific level of capitalization, or cap – a term used to describe a company’s size. It’s determined simply by multiplying a company’s stock price by the number of shares in the market. In addition to large-cap, such as those in the S&P 500, there are also mid-cap and small-cap companies.

In addition, there are funds focused on different investing styles. Growth funds invest in companies that appear poised to grow faster than their market sector or the market in general, although growth may not be realized. Value funds, on the other hand, look for companies that investors appear to be overlooking for one reason or another and show promise for a comeback, although there is no guarantee such value will be recognized by the overall market.

Some funds look to generate income by investing in companies that pay dividends. Investors can receive that income as cash or reinvest it in additional fund shares. However, keep in mind that reinvested income generally is taxable in the year it’s paid unless it’s held in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA.

Remember to diversify

The debate over active vs. passive is somewhat pointless because you don’t have to choose between the two. In addition to spreading your money across a variety of different asset classes (stocks, bonds, and cash), market capitalizations (large, medium, and small), and investing styles (growth and value), you can also diversify by including both passive and active investments in your portfolio. For help with building a portfolio designed to help you reach your goals, consider turning to a professional financial advisor.

