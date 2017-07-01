by

By Chester Simpson

Chef Uffe Mikkelsen

Roseina’s

1307 Shenandoah Road

Hollin Hall Village Center

Roseinas.com

703-768-0064

(L to R) Roseina’s Vegetarian Pleaser w/ our Tomato & Mozzarella Salad, California Sandwich w/ Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado & Basil Mayonnaise, Blue Cheese & Caramelized Walnut Salad w/ Baked Salmon and Roseina’s Chilled Gazpacho.

Uffe Mikkelsen was born and raised in Denmark. He attended culinary school in Copenhagen and then worked at Restaurant Els in the Nyhavn area along the waterfront, canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen. A century ago one of the regular clientele was Hans Christian Anderson. From here Mikkelsen took over the chef duties at Restaurant Scott in Copenhagen. In 1986, Mikkelsen found himself in Boston were he became Executive Sous Chef at the Ritz Carlton. From there he moved to the Washington, D.C. area where he was promoted to Executive Chef at the Ritz Carlton in Washington, Tysons Corner and finally at Pentagon City. “I arrived in America at a good time,” he tells me, “the role of the Executive Chef was changing to being more incorporated into the whole dining concept, and the Ritz was one of the best.The Ritz’s philosophy was…Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen!”

When did you first become interested in cooking and what made you choose a culinary career?

My family owned a Konditorei. I began working at age 12 and moved to Copenhagen at 16 to begin Culinary School and an apprenticeship. A Konditorei typically offers a wide variety of pastries and typically also serves as a café.

Who or what has been your biggest inspiration during your career?

In Denmark at Restaurant ELS, Executive Chef Ole had a strong impression on me, as well as Chef Jean Claude Cavalier at the Ritz Carlton in Boston, MA. He loved to joke; he loved to smile; he loved food; he loved life.

What dish on your menu are you most curious to see how it’s received?

I most enjoy the catering experience and using seasonal products combined with the special requests of my customers. My every day menu carries favorites such as the Jerk Chicken.

What do you feel sets your cuisine apart from others in your field?

Roseina’s daily menu and specials of the day reflect the season and always offer light to “Feel Good” fair. Every item is fresh daily and made to order.

If any chef in the world (past or present) could prepare you a meal, who would you want that to be?

I was fortunate enough to enjoy a meal by French Chefs Paul Bocuse and Alain Ducasse. They both stand out as my favorite.

Chef Bocuse is one of the most prominent chefs associated with the nouvelle cuisine, which is less opulent and caloric than the traditional cuisine classique, and stresses the importance of fresh ingredients of the highest quality.

Chef Alain Ducasse is one chef who can honestly claim that his food is out of this world. Not because his restaurants hold a constellation of 19 Michelin stars, but because he has prepared some meals for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

I enjoy rich food like Foie Gras. Any European cuisine with good company makes for a grand dining experience.

