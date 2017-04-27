National Harbor Events!

by

National Harbor Calendar 5-17

The Plaza is a Busy Place!

FREE FITNESS CLASSES

On the Plaza

May through October

Participate in a free fitness classes on the Plaza brought to you by No Excuse Workout. All classes run from 7-8 pm except Saturday morning yoga that runs from 10-11 am.

Mondays – CardioHIT

Tuesdays – Kickboxing

Wednesdays – Zumba

Saturdays – Yoga

(Please refer to National Harbor’s Facebook page for any weather related cancellations.)

MOVIES ON THE POTOMAC

May through September

Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than a date night at National Harbor. Join us on the Plaza every Thursday night – Date Night Style – and Sundays – Family Night Style!

Please note that movies will begin at 6 pm on Sundays and 7 pm on Thursdays and will be shown once, so end times may vary with each movie. Double Features start at 4 pm. A schedule of movies to be shown can be viewed below.

Date Night Screenings

4th – Star Trek Beyond

11th – Mother’s Day

18th – La La Land

25th – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Family Night Screenings

7th – DOUBLE FEATURE: Finding Nemo & Finding Dory*

14th – Storks

21st– The Secret Life of Pets

28th – The Jungle Book (2016)

SUMMER FRIDAYS ARE BACK!

May 5th through September 29th

4 pm- 8 pm

Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!

SUNSET CONCERT SERIES

Saturdays

May 6th through September 23rd

7 pm

World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor will stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss these FREE shows on the Plaza stage.

6th – Navy Cruisers

13th – Navy Commodores

20th – Army Downrange

Memorial Day Weekend

Friday – 26th, Saturday – 27th & Monday – 29th

Air Force Celtic Aire Performs

Please note that times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. Updates will be made via social media, so please make sure to follow the Harbor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates!

FARMERS MARKET RETURNS

American Way

Saturdays and Sundays

May through October

10am-5pm

Miller Farms Farmer’s Market returns to National Harbor with their wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beautiful flowers and plants, and much more. Located on American Way by the fountain. Miller Farms is a 267-acre farm in Clinton, MD that has been family owned and operated since 1840.