Music Fests

If you like Music and the outdoors, these Music Festivals are the best for your family and friends to attend. You can come for the day or camp the weekend.

Come out and support local and international music artists performing around our area.

This is your guide to what’s coming up:

May 4-7

Sleepy Creek Spring Dig 2017

Berkeley Springs, West Virginia

https://www.sleepycreekpresents.com/springdig

May 12-14

Circa Blue Fest

Camping, Bluegrass & BBQ

Berkeley County Fair Grounds

2419 Golf Course Rd.

Martinsburg, WV 25405

http://www.circabluefest.com

May 13

Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival

http://www.kingmanislandbluegrass.com

May 18- 21

MoogFest

Durham, NC

http://www.moogfest.com

May 18-21

Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

Gettysburg, PA

http://www.gettysburgbluegrass.com

May 25-28, 2017

DelFest

Cumberland, MD

http://www.delfest.com

May 25-28

Rooster Walk

Axton, VA

http://roosterwalk.com

June 2-4

Graves Mountain Festival of Music

Syria, VA

http://www.gravesmountain.com/events-calendar/festival-of-music/

June 10-17

Mountains of Music Homecoming

Abingdon, VA

http://mtnsofmusic.com

June 16-19

Firefly Music Festival

Dover, Del.

https://fireflyfestival.com

June 23-25

River & Roots Festival

Watermelon Park & Campground

3322 Locke’s Mill Rd, Berryville, VA 22611

http://riverandroots.com

July 6-9

DoahFest

Luray, VA.

http://doahfest.com

July 13-15

Pasture Palooza Music & Arts Festival

339 Minniewood Ln, Berryville, Virginia 22611

http://www.pasturepalooza.com

July 14, 15, & 16

Red Wing Roots Music Festival

http://www.redwingroots.com

July 20-22

Deep Roots Mountain Revival

Mason town, West Virginia

http://www.mountainrevival.com

July 26-30

FloydFest

Floyd, VA.

http://floydfest.com

August 8-13

Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention

Galax, VA

http://www.oldfiddlersconvention.com

August 12-13

Moonrise Festival

Baltimore, MD.

http://www.moonrisefestival.com

August 17-20

Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

Gettysburg, PA

http://www.gettysburgbluegrass.com

August 24-27

Lockn Festival

Arrington, VA

http://www.locknfestival.com

Sept. 21-24

Watermelon Park Festival

Watermelon Park & Campground

3322 Locke’s Mill Rd, Berryville, VA 22611

http://watermelonparkfest.com

October 5-8

Festy Experience

Arrington, VA

http://www.thefesty.com