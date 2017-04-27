Behind the Bar: Elias Peters

by

Elias Peters

Cedar Knoll Restaurant

9030 Lucia Lane

Alexandria

703-780-3665

Cedarknollva.com

Elias serves up a Cedar Knoll specialty called the Bischon Frisee – in a chilled martini glass, add a little vodka, a little St. Germaine and a touch of grapefruit!

Elias is behind the bar on Tuesdays through Saturday nights. Happy hour starts at 4!

How did you get started in the bartending business?

My journey began at Fast Eddies in Springfield. I started as a bar back and moved up to bartending day shifts from time to time. I was hooked from that moment.

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve would definitely have to be when people ask for multiple samples or tastes, after the third or fourth one I want to pull my hair out. Just decide already!

What is the cleverest line anyone has ever used to get you to give them a free drink?

See the answer to my pet peeve – this may be a way a few have gotten basically a “free” drink. Seriously, I haven’t really had anyone give me a clever line or try to a free drink from me. My policy is that if you treat me right, you might have a good chance of getting a little love back.

What is the best/worst pickup line you have overheard at the bar?

I overheard a guy at the bar say to one of my female customers, “My buddies bet me that I couldn’t start a conversation with the prettiest girl in the bar. How about we buy some drinks with their money?” I rolled my eyes on that one but she accepted the offer and they drank together all night long. Not sure whatever came of those two.

Tell us about an interesting encounter you have had with a customer(s).

Every day is an interesting one here at Cedar Knoll. One particular night though, I did the worm at one of our clients wedding. A little boy was trying and no one got up to teach him. One of the servers asked the bride if I could show him and sure enough she was dragging me to the dance floor.

If you could sit down and have a drink with anyone in the world, past or present, who would that be?

It would have to be my Grandad Gido. He passed when I was younger and I never really got to truly know him. If he is anything like my father, that’s one hell of a man to have a drink with.

If you would like to see your favorite mixologist featured in this space, send contact information to office@oldtowncrier.com.