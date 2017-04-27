Alexandria Spring Events

by

Historic Alexandria Attics and Alleys Tours

Saturdays in May from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Admission: $35; advanced reservations required

Departs from Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, 614 Oronoco St. or Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, 134 N. Royal St.

703-746-4242

http://www.alexandriava.gov/gadsbystavern

The curious are invited to visit rarely seen spaces at four of Alexandria’s historic sites on this special three-hour walking tour of Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum, Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden and Carlyle House Historic Park. Tickets can be reserved online at www.Shop.Alexandria.gov.

Spring MERCY STREET-inspired Tours, Exhibits and Events

Ongoing

Admission: Varies depending on the activity

Various locations throughout Alexandria

http://www.visitalexandriava.com/mercystreet

Fans of the PBS Civil War-era drama MERCY STREET are invited to learn about the real sites and stories that inspired the show with spring tours, exhibits and events in historic Alexandria, Virginia, including a new exhibit of costumes from the show plus 12 tours inspired by the series. From walking tours of the city to in-depth tours of historic sites to special events that focus on Civil War-era cultural customs including fashion, food, and music, fans will uncover the real people behind the characters on the show, the realities of Civil War medicine, the changing roles for women, and the breakthrough experience of enslaved African-Americans claiming their freedom.

MORE SPRING EVENTS AND TOURS:

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra

May 20th at 8 p.m.

Admission: $5 for youth 18 and under; $10 for students with IDs; $20-$80 for adults

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall & Arts Center, 4915 E. Campus Lane, Alexandria, VA

703-548-0885

http://www.AlexSym.org

The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra will feature two spring concerts this year. Bernstein featuresthe Choral Arts Society of Washington and Artistic Director Scott Tucker weaving an evening of masterworks with the Choral Arts Chamber Singers. One of his finest liturgal works, written for “troubled times,” Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass triumphantly marries the chorus and orchestra. Also on the program: Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Brahms’ Nanie and Variations on a Theme by Haydn. In New World Symphony, the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap conductor Emil de Cou presents Dvorak’s epic Symphony No. 9 (From the New World). Written as both a tribute to his immigrant roots and his adopted homeland, this American-inspired work borrows from Native American song, African-American spirituals, Scottish melodies and Dvorak’s own Czech folk traditions.

Free Mother’s Day Tours

May 14, 2017; various times

Admission: free for mothers; $5 for all other adults; $3 children ages 5-12

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum, 105 S. Fairfax St.

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, 134 N. Royal St.

Friendship Firehouse Museum, 107 S. Alfred St.

http://www.alexandriava.gov

The Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum (1-5 p.m.), Gadsby’s Tavern Museum (1-5 p.m.) and the Friendship Firehouse Museum (1-4 p.m.) are pleased to offer free tours on Mother’s Day for all visiting mothers!

Mother’s Day Tea at Carlyle House

May 14, 2017; seatings at noon and 3 p.m.

Admission: $40

Carlyle House Historic Park, 121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

http://www.carlylehouse.org

Treat that special woman in your life to an elegant tea and tour of Carlyle House, the most historic house in Old Town Alexandria and the site of MERCY STREET’s Mansion House Hospital. Relax in the beautiful garden setting of our Magnolia Terrace while enjoying the fun and educational program “Language of the Fan.” Experience personalized table-side service and scrumptious food catered by Calling Card Events for an unforgettable day. There are two seatings: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Find more spring events at http://www.visitalexandriava.com/spring