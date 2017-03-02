St. Patricks Day Parade Day!

by

Saturday – March 4th

Classic Car Show

North Pitt Street

9:00 AM

Fun Dog Show

Market Square

10:30 PM

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On King Street in Old Town

12:30 PM

This is a day of fun and excitement for the whole family in Old Town Alexandria. Don’t miss the Classic Car Show on North Pitt Street (in front of the former Ireland’s Own location) and the Fun Dog Show at Market Square with Steve Rudin, ABC7 meteorologist. For detailed information go to Ballyshaners.org.

2017 Grand Marshalls

Bill and Karan Butcher

The Ballyshaners, organizer of Alexandria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is pleased to announce that Bill and Karen Butcher, founders of Port City Brewing Company, will be the Grand Marshals of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This will be the 36th parade that the organization has hosted in Old Town.

“We are thrilled that the Butchers accepted our invitation to serve as the Grand Marshals for our upcoming parade,” said Ballyshaners Chairman Mike Pablo. “The Butcher family’s long history in Alexandria, plus Bill and Karen’s efforts not only to create outstanding craft beers, but also to also make Alexandria better-known throughout the nation made them an obvious choice,” Pablo noted.

Bill Butcher is a fourth generation Alexandrian and serves on the Board of Governors of Visit Alexandria. Karen is a Partner at Morgan Lewis, where she leads the global trademark, copyright and advertising practice. She also has enjoyed watching their boys participate in Alexandria Little League baseball over the last several years. Karen and Bill live in Rosemont with their two sons, Riley and Key. Bill noted, “Karen and I were thrilled to be asked to lead the Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We have participated in the event for the last five years. Serving as Grand Marshals in our hometown is a terrific honor. It will be a great day.”

The Ballyshaners is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Irish history and culture.

