King Street Cats Adoption Calendar for March 2017

For details please see our Website: www.kingstreetcats.org

Or contact us via email at: contact@kingstreetcats.org

King Street Cats

25 Dove Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm

Pro Feed

Bradlee Shopping Center, 3690 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm

Petco Unleashed

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202

Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, 19 March from 1pm-4pm

The Dog Park

705 King Street, Alexandria, VA22314

Saturday, March 11 from 1pm-4pm

Natures Nibbles

2601 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Saturday, March 25 from 1pm-4pm

Are you or someone you know free during weekday mornings? King Street Cats is looking for weekday morning caregivers and vet taxis to transport our cats to the vet. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.

King Street Cats is looking for foster homes! You provide the spare room and TLC and we can provide food, litter and all vetting. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.

