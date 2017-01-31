by

King Street Cats Adoption Calendar for February 2017

For details please see our Website: www.kingstreetcats.org

Or contact us via email at: contact@kingstreetcats.org

King Street Cats

25 Dove Street

Alexandria

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm

Pro Feed

Bradlee Shopping Center, 3690 King St.

Alexandria

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm

Petco Unleashed

1101 S Joyce St

Arlington

Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 from 1pm-4pm

The Dog Park

705 King Street

Alexandria

Saturday, February 11 from 1pm-4pm

Are you or someone you know free during weekday mornings? King Street Cats is looking for weekday morning caregivers and vet taxis to transport our cats to the vet. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.

King Street Cats is looking for foster homes! You provide the spare room and TLC and we can provide food, litter and all vetting. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.