King Street Cats Adoption Calendar for February 2017
For details please see our Website: www.kingstreetcats.org
Or contact us via email at: contact@kingstreetcats.org
King Street Cats
25 Dove Street
Alexandria
Every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm
Pro Feed
Bradlee Shopping Center, 3690 King St.
Alexandria
Every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm
Petco Unleashed
1101 S Joyce St
Arlington
Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 from 1pm-4pm
The Dog Park
705 King Street
Alexandria
Saturday, February 11 from 1pm-4pm
Are you or someone you know free during weekday mornings? King Street Cats is looking for weekday morning caregivers and vet taxis to transport our cats to the vet. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.
King Street Cats is looking for foster homes! You provide the spare room and TLC and we can provide food, litter and all vetting. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.
