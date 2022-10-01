Publisher’s Notes – October 2022

By Bob Tagert

As I write this on September 21st the temperature today is 86 degrees and beautiful. A cold front comes through tomorrow and the high for the 23rd is to be 69. By the time you read this we will be in the comfortable 70’s every day. Fall is here. October is Virginia Wine Month so take a drive to one of over 300 wineries in the state. Have a glass or a bottle and take a case home with you. Check out how to Celebrate Virginia Wine Month in our Virginia Wine section.

In this month’s History column Sarah Becker takes a break from her hard hitting articles and explores Whiskey, Wine & Beer. Dining Out found us remembering when and living young at The Light Horse Restaurant & Bar. In Grapevine, Matthew Fitzsimmons will give you a chill with Haunted Wineries and Ghost Tours. In Take Photographs, Leave Footprints Scott Dicken visits the Temples of Taipei. In Get Crafty, Tim Long goes down the path of IPA. With fall upon us and leaves changing color, join us on the Potomac Eagle in Road Trip. After going back in time with his reviews, Ron Powers brings us up to date with Alchemy of Earth in High Notes. Sailing is a passion and in From the Bay it is “Show Time”. In Go Fish, local angler Steve Chaconas teaches us that “Fishing is Better with Kids”. Lori Welch Brown laments about her childhood home in Open Space.

This has been a brutal summer and hopes are for a pleasant fall. Chances are good that winter may be tolerable as well because global warming is real. I can remember ice skating on the Potomac River in the early 60’s. In recent memory I can think of a thin sheet of ice forming on the Potomac only twice, and that lasted till the sun rose the next day.

The Old Town Crier, established January 1988, remains Alexandria’s oldest continuous publication operating under original ownership. It’s been awhile since I have expressed our great appreciation for those who advertise with us each month and want to extend my heartfelt thanks to those of you who pick us up each month as well. You make it all worthwhile!

Take some time out and have some big fun this month and don’t forget about Halloween and “Feliz día de los Muertos!”

