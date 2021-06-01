by

By Steve Chaconas

Oh no, not another tie!

Here is my annual “Dude, don’t get Dad another tie column”! He might wear it…only when you’re in town or when you mention it. He really dreads having to tie one on for you! It’s Father’s Day, put a bit of thought into the gift for the guy who was always thinking of you! Let dad know he’s legendary.

Don’t let dad get caught short in shorts. Hiking or wading a stream, Filson’s Dry Falls Shorts have the best of both material worlds to keep dad in motion, cotton for comfort with 2% spandex for durability and a bit of stretch. He might not know he has them on, which might avoid an embarrassing family picnic. A drawcord and elastic waistband keep Dry Falls Shorts comfortably in place. Deep front pockets hold phone, wallet, and keys securely. Back pocket flaps secure with Velcro®. These shorts are up to any tall task or trip. Comfortable and tough. Filson.com

Toss dad’s rubber rainsuit. Sitka’s 3-layer GORE-TEX Dew Point Jacket provides lightweight, waterproof, and breathable Gore-Tex foul weather protection and comfort. Lightweight and tough, Dew Point is cut to allow layering for nearly all-season rain protection. For high activity, armpits unzip for added ventilation. Zippered side pockets are accessible while wearing a backpack. Sitka’s adjustable hood keeps elements out. Cuffs seal and jacket bottom cinches, preventing rain from creeping into dad’s arms and waist. Big in features, Dew Point is packable, squeezing into nearly any space. sitkagear.com

Pull the wool over dad’s eyes with a gift he’ll never take off. Nothing feels better or more natural than merino wool. In 2002 Minus33’s outdoors passion began with a snowmobile brand, expanding to hiking, skiing, and hunting. Minus33 products naturally provide warmth, breathability, and comfort. Chocorua Crew will give dad non-itchy years of enjoyment as a base or mid layer. Chocorua will keep him cool in summer and warm in winter even when damp, wicking away moisture and repelling odors. UV-protected Chocorua doesn’t wrinkle. Tagless label eliminates tag itch. Flat lock seams prevent chafing. More than just merino, this shirt will be easy to find, dad will be wearing it. minus33.com

Don’t let dad get caught shortless. Making clothing gear for law enforcement professionals, 5.11 Tactical Decoy Pants are more than good-looking and comfortable. Decoy is a quick-change artist, going short with unzipped legs. Eight pockets store any of dad’s stuff in zippered cargo, yoke utility, and angled hand pockets. Back body patch pockets with flap closures too! Decoy also protects dad’s skin with UPF 50+. Water resistant, Decoy is moisture wicking, keeping dad comfortable for various activities. Polyester and elastane weave add comfort stretch. Decoy is durable with a running gusset on the short and articulated knees. 511tactical.com

When Grundens says “We are Fishing” they mean it. High-quality fishing Grundens gear protects anglers under any condition. They’ve now perfected the fishing shirt. Solstrale sun shirt is loaded with comfort features and protection from the elements. Keep sun off dad’s back, arms, and face with a UPF 50 scuba style hoody. Dad will look clean, with stain away technology, and won’t smell bad with built in bacteria inhibitors. Moisture wicking and vented mesh along the arms and sides breathe while raglan sleeves and drop hem provide an active fit. Solstrale will become his favorite fishing shirt. grundens.com

When dad uses pocketknives for more than opening Amazon packages, let him unfold Gerber’s Highbrow. A pivot lock keeps Highbrow safe until needed. Once unlocked, the blade is quickly opened and locked. A sliding blade lock makes closing this Gerber a breeze. Pocket clip can be arranged for left or right hand carry. A lanyard hole provides carrying options. Gerber’s legendary blade seals the deal. Backed by 75 years of being carried by soldiers, hunters, and tradesmen, show dad your gift is as sharp as him. gerbergear.com

Teva takes dad a step back to his sandal roots. Updated for comfort and colorful style, the iconic Hurricane XLT2 Vista Sunset has soft heel-strap padding and modern sole with better traction. EVA-foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning, and a nylon shank stabilizes and supports dad’s arches on uneven terrain. Water-ready, durable, and quick drying polyester/nylon/recycled PET webbing is durable and enables a perfect fit with hook and loop Universal Strapping System. Custom fit adjustments are quick and easy on and off with injection-molded strap ends. Perfect for water activities: fishing, canoeing, amphibious hiking. teva.com

Another great gift idea is a gift certificate for a bass fishing trip on the Potomac River. No phones, emails, texts or meetings, dad can bring his buddy or favorite offspring. But remember, if you give it, dad will use it, wear it, or eat it…make a good choice so he won’t think of you when he’s in line returning it!

Potomac River Bassing in June

It’s topwater time.

Braid and CoPoly lines are best. Never fluorocarbon. It sinks! Gamma Torque 60-pound braid works well with walking baits and frogs on casting gear. A slightly softer rod works well with buzzbaits and toads. For spinning gear, drop to 20-pound test.

Instead of traditional skirts, thread buzz toads on buzzbaits. This helps baits stay on the surface and allows them to be slowly crawled over grass and other cover. Use stinger hooks!

For poppers, make long casts. At the beginning of the retrieve, pop baits with the rod tip up to prevent poppers from diving. As it gets closer, lower the rod, or baits will jump out of the water.

Another great post spawn bait is the jerkbait with a tail prop. Snap it down and let it slowly rise. The snap causes an erratic action, and the prop not only creates a disturbance on the dive, but also slows the rise of the bait.

Pitch tubes to wood, docks, and grass cover. Use 14-pound test Gamma Edge fluorocarbon line. Peg 3/16-ounce bullet weights. Watch for bites on the fall.

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac bass fishing guide. Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.