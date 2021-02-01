Pets of the Month-February 2021

by

Xandra, Adult, Female, Brown Cottontail Rabbit

Xandra is a shy girl who is hoping to meet her best friend who will help her feel comfortable and loved. She’s a sweet bunny at heart and just needs that certain someone who can help her show that. Xandra loves treats and playing with her toys and would love to enjoy both of those things with you! Schedule an appointment to meet Xandra at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Xandra’s Photo courtesy of Dirty Paw Photography

Sailor, Adult, Female, Calico Domestic Shorthair

Sailor is one sweet girl! She greets her friends with purrs and loving head nudges and loves to be rubbed behind the ears. She also loves to play. Sailor could play all day! Until it’s time for a nap at least. Miss Sailor is looking for a family who knows when it’s play time and when she’s ready for a little space and quiet. Could it be you? Schedule an appointment to meet Sailor at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Sailor’s Photo Courtesy of AWLA

Sammy, Adult, Male, Tricolor Treeing Walker Coonhound

Hi there! My name is Sammy and I am the cutest thing on three legs you have ever seen! That’s right – I said three legs. I recently had surgery to remove one of my front legs but am all healed up now and ready to go! And go I do! I am a very active guy who loves to run and play and can keep up with the best of them. Because I am so active, though, I would do best in a home with children over the age of 12. I am very social and love everyone I meet. I am also very loyal and affectionate. At the end of a long day of playing, I would like nothing better than to settle down with my favorite person. So if you think you have room in your heart and home for a guy like me, make an appointment today to come see me. I will be waiting! Schedule an appointment to meet me at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Sammy’s Photo courtesy of DeSilva Studios, LLC