Master’s of Cuisine: Chef Darryl Bolling

by

Chef Darryl Bolling

McLoone’s Pier House

141 National Plaza

National Harbor

301-839-0815

Chef Darryl enjoys his succulent Rack of Lamb with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Chef Bolling was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Before beginning his career as a banquet chef for Hyatt Hotels, he perfected his craft and graduated from Pennsylvania Culinary Arts in Pittsburg. Working for Hyatt Hotels is where he learned how to be very well organized as a chef, due to cooking in large quantities and for hundreds to thousands of people. Later he decided to take his skills to work for Bravo/Brio which was an Italian concept. He was brought on as a culinary chef to help develop menus and open restaurants in different states. He was asked by Al Copeland, a man who once owned all the Popeye’s restaurants, to move to New Orleans in 2005 to become his Executive Chef for one of his fine dining establishment. In New Orleans is where he learned the creole side of cooking and the great hospitality the city gives. During the aftermath of Katrina, he was part of the rebuilding stage. He considers it a great honor to have helped them restore the city back to the New Orleans we all love today. He is now back in the DMV area doing what he loves to do…..”cook!”

What inspired you to pursue a career in the culinary field?

My love and passion for food and people. Food is universal and can bring people together from all walks of life. Everyone needs food, and there’s no denying good food! Cooking allows me to play a role in bringing people together.

Who or what has made the biggest influence on you during your career?

Mike Bomberger, he was the epitome of “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen”. Early in my career he was considered one of the toughest Chef’s to work for, but I learned a lot from him that I still carry with me today, such as flavor profiles and the distinct way that I prepare my dishes.

What is your “personal favorite” dish on your menu and why?

Rack of Lamb, it’s a French cut rack served on a bed of mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with a red wine demi glaze. The meat is succulent and tender, and the red wine demi glaze enhances the natural flavors of the meat.

What do you feel sets your cuisine apart from others in your field?

What sets my cuisine apart from others are two special ingredients called “love” and “fun”. Food isn’t hard….people make it hard. I like to smile, laugh, and enjoy what I do and I honestly believe that that transcends into my cooking. When you indulge in a Chef Darryl dish I want you to taste the love and fun in every bite.

If any chef in the world (past or present) could prepare you a meal, who would you want that to be?

The incomparable Gordan Ramsey.

What is your guilty food pleasure?

My guilty food pleasure is pasta.

